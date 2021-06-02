Stanley Reynolds, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He was a longtime member of the Bachman-Bernard Family. He retired from Just Store It.
He is survived by his nephew and his spouse: Shane and Kristy Matthews; great-nephew and the joy of his life: Cole Matthews; several cousins, including three special cousins: Louise Gass, Ginger Goins and Wanda Lee Wilhoit; special friends: Joel Holland, Scott Swift, Myron Bernard, Kelly Halstead and neighbors of Circle Drive; and his special cat: Emmy Lou.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Buford and Nellie Faye Reynolds; and a sister: Gayle Matthews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church with the Pastor Sarah Varnell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joel Holland, Scott Swift, Doug Reynolds, Bennie Smith, Spencer Smith, Glenn Thompson and Cole Matthews.
