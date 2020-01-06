Stanley Wayne Scott was born April 1, 1935, and passed away Thursday at his home.
He served in the U.S. Army, worked at Magnavox and retired from Ford Motor Company.
Mr. Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing and relaxing.
He attended Calvary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his two sons: Tyrene Scott and Randy Wayne Scott; and grandchildren: Ashley Caryl Scott, Stanley Silas Gray, Ryan Christopher Scott and Kathy Weems.
He was preceded in death by his father: Guy Eugene Scott; his mother: Mary Ruth Scott; his wife: Kathleen Scott; and two daughters: Mary Elizabeth Gray and Mary Ann Weems.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.