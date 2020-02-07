Stella E. Sanford, 90, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at the home of her caregiver and special niece: Alice Morgan.
Stella was well known throughout the family as an exceptional cook, enjoying get-togethers with friends and family; she felt the more the merrier. In her words, “I am not a baker, I’m a professional chef.”
She and her husband loved small animals and enjoyed traveling together.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Linda Young of Lewisburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Sanford.
The family expressed a special thank you to the staff of Advanced Home Health.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jack Morgan officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Family will be pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.