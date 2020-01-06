Stella Holland Coakley, 76, of the Orebank community, passed away Thursday surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church.
She worked for 25 years as a designer at Holley Creek Florist. She loved working with silk and fresh flowers, and taking great pride in growing flowers. She walked away from her job to help raise grandchildren.
Stella was a loving wife, mother, an extra special grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.
She was a great cook and always had a cake baked and wanted you to have a piece with a cup of coffee. She loved to can foods from the garden and made special jellies. She was also known for her special Salsa and her “Souper Beans”. She loved cooking shows, sitting on the back porch and feeding the hummingbirds.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years: David Coakley; a daughter: Tammy and Jeff Jaynes; two sons: Jeff and Holly Coakley, and Jerry and Deanna Coakley; grandchildren: Taylor and Preston Shuffler, Malynn and Kevin Smith, and Tristan, Colby and Dillon Coakley; special-in-laws and their spouses; several friends; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother: Elmer and Ada Holland; four sisters: Shirley Carroll, Linda Gay Johnson, Barbara Holland and Virginia Kay Holland; and one brother: Bill Holland.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. John Grimm, the Rev. Jim Fain and the Rev. Max Sauls officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tristan Coakley, Dillon Coakley, Colby Coakley, Preston Shuffler, Kevin Smith, Matthew Bible and Michael Buchanan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Dharmen Patel and his staff, Dr. Lara Kfoury and her staff, Dr. Debra Lewis and her staff, the nurses at Davita Dialysis and their staff, two special nurses: Kayla Sanders (JCMC) and Jenna (Ballad Home Health).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.