Stella Sauls Hunter, 68, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Sunday with her family by her side at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, following a brief illness.
Stella professed her faith in Christ at a young age and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
She was a 1969 Graduate of Greeneville High School. She retired from Greeneville City Schools in 2018 as the registrar for GHS. She was currently employed by the Niswonger Foundation.
Stella was passionate about caring for her family at home and as well as her GHS family. She was a strong, kind, compassionate and caring individual that was able to handle any situation with grace and put those around her at ease. The family’s love goes with her and their souls wait to join her.
She was preceded in death by her loved ones whom she loved and cared for including her daddy and mother: Frank and Blanche Sauls; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Lois and Arnold Hunter; special aunts and uncles: J.P. and Edna Sauls, and Ralph and Emma Jane Cooter; along with other special aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years and high school sweetheart: Dr. Phil Hunter; two sons: Matthew Hunter and his wife, Hannah, of Rogersville, and Ben Hunter and his companion, Tessa Owens, of Greeneville; one sister: Mary Garland; four grandchildren: Morgan, Noah, Ande Kate and Harper; one very special niece: Rachael (Casey) Cooper; and one aunt: Anette Ellenburg.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home or anytime at the Hunter residence in Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Hunter officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 2 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Larry Trevathan, Patrick Fraley, Casey Cooper, Ben Hunter, Noah Hunter, Andy Barnett and Fred Sorrells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greeneville High School Scholarship fund in Stella’s name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.