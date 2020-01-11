Stella Shelton Keller, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at the Johnson City Medical Center following a battle with Parkinson’s disease and the effects of that.
She retired after 18 years as an licensed practical nurse for the Outpatient Department of Greene Valley Developmental Center. Prior to that, she worked at Magnavox and Greene Manufacturing.
She was a faithful Christian, having given her heart to God at a young age. She attended and was active in Horse Creek Church of God as long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James D. Keller; her parents: Kermit and Charity Higgins Shelton; a brother: James D. “Bud” Shelton; a sister: Mildred L. Pickering Erwin; and her grandparents: Sylvan and Ida Shelton, and Albert J. and Martha Jane Shelton Higgins.
She is survived by her beloved daughter and her husband: Joy and Roger Tweed; grandsons: Wesley K. and Jennifer Holt of Michigan, and Lucas D. Holt of California; a stepgranddaughter: Holly (Michael) Huff; great-grandsons: Kyle, Nicholas, Spencer and Lane; a brother: Lawrence (Betty) Shelton; a special cousin who was like a sister: Judy Minor Andies (Teddy); a special niece: Judy P. (Charlie) G’Fellers; several other nephews and a niece; god-children: LeAnn Andies Myers and Bo Andies; special friends, who are siblings of Joy’s: Donna (Tim) Browne, Rick (Cindy)Tipton, Dale Crane, and Jackie McPherson; and a special friend: Ellen Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel and from 1-2 p.m. Monday at Horse Creek Church of God.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Bobby Morrison officiating.
Interment will be in Horse Creek COG Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Roger, Mark, Warren and Jason Shelton, Danny Pickering and Bo Andies.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School class at Horse Creek Church of God.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.