Stephanie Motique Miller Davis, 51, of Greeneville, passed away July 30 at Greeneville Community East after a lengthy illness.
She was a member of Tate Chapel United Methodist Church of Greeneville, but due to the shut down from the pandemic. She had to continue her membership at Thrive Church in Greeneville.
Ms. Davis was saved at a young age, her spirit lowed with love and generosity wherever she went.
She was a 1988 graduate of Greeneville High School and a member of Red Cross.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son: Jaquay Davis and fiancée, Brittany Delargey; her grandson and granddaughter whom she loved and adored: Samuel L. Davis, and Zola Motique Davis; her mother: Phyllis Anderson; her father: Bennie Joe Sr.; her sister, whom she dearly loved and cherished: Angela Anderson; she loved her brothers: Benny Joe ( Kim) Anderson Jr. and Jason Anderson; special aunts: Mary Katherine Wattersax and Patricia Elmore; special cousins who were like her brothers and sisters: Curtis Anderson, Nina Miller, Tanisha Tuck and Tonya Gillespie; special friends: Traci Rader, Sharon Claridy, Crystal Montgomery, Sondra Ricker, Karen Thomas and James Henry Davis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her son: James Tyrelle Davis; her grandparents: Helen and Ben Anderson, and J.C. and Birdie Bryce; and her special nephew: Kaleb Anderson
The family expresses a special thanks to Greeneville Community East 4 West and Quality of Life Cancer Center of Johnson City.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown, with the Rev. Victor Price, Minister Bennie Anderson Jr., Pastor Rick Becker, Pastor Sharon Bowers and Pastor Sandra Johnson officiating.
