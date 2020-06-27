PAYNE, OH — Stephen W. Reznikov, 75, of Payne, Ohio, passed away Wednesday at home.
Stephen was born April 22, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Fanny (Reznikov) and Kenneth Payuk.
He worked for many years at Parker Hannifin.
He was also preceded in death by his wife: Judy (Dickerhoof) Karolyi Reznikov; his son: Todd Payak; his grandmother who raised him: Lena; his sister: Lois; and a stepson: Cary Parsons.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter: Deanna (Gerald) VonBoeckmann; stepdaughters: Julie (Bill) Childs and Jodie (nee. Parsons) Kinnaley; a sister: Iris (Payuk) Hutchens; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his four legged friends: Wally and Reddy.
Memorials may be mailed directly to the Paulding County Senior Center, 401 E Jackson St, Paulding, OH 45879. Please write for meals on wheels in the memo line.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.