Steve Allen Beach, 67, of Afton, passed away at his home Sept. 15.
He enjoyed spending time with his friends, woodworking and gardening
He was an employee of East Tennessee Forest Products prior to his passing.
He is survived by a son: Steve Beach Jr.; and grandsons: Michael Beach and Dillan Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Melanie Beach; his mother: Betty Jo Shelton; his father: Jerrell Beach; a brother: Jackie Beach; and sisters: Patricia Beach and Margarette Dean.
There will be no formal visitations.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.