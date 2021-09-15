Steve Bowman (Died: Sept. 13, 2021) Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Bowman, 49, of Greenevillie, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now JUDD: Claudia Wells: 'Back To The Future' & Up To Baileyton THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Kesterson Carrying Load In West Greene’s 2-0 Start Christie Ray Britton (Died: Sept. 8, 2021) Dewayne Carter ( Died: Sept. 12, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.