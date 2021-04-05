Steve Caraway, 68, of Greeneville, passed away early Saturday morning at his home.
He was an iron worker before becoming disabled later in his life.
He loved hunting and fishing with his friends.
He is survived by his companion of 27 years: Dorothy Carter; three daughters: Angie and Roger Gunter of Afton, Stephanie and Lloyd Flores of Montesano, Washington, and Kathy and Steven Craig; two sons: Nick and Angel Carter, and Robert Caraway and his fiancée: Ashlea, all of Greeneville; grandchildren: Spencer Gunter, Mason Gunter, Nigel Flores, Johana Flores, Summer Carter, Hunter Carter, Timothy Carter, Christopher Carter, Derrick Alex Jones, Ian Jones, Hunter Caraway, Hannah Craig and Kenya Frye; great-grandchild: Charles Carter; one brother and his wife: David and Paula Caraway; one brother-in-law: Danny Foreman; nephews and nieces: Jeremy and Heather Caraway, and Mathew Foreman; lifelong friends: Bim Waits and Sammy Tino; and a special friend: John David Parkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Ruby Caraway; and a sister: Shirley Foreman.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Perry Foshie officiating.
Interment will follow in Upper Paint Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Gunter, Hunter Carter, Christopher Carter, Derrick Jones, Nick Carter, Mathew Foreman and Jeremy Caraway.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and to Dr. Michael Hartsell.