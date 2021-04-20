Steve D. Campbell, 67, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday morning at his home.
He retired from Precision and was a former employee of former MTD.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years: Cynthia D. Shelton Campbell; two daughters: Melissa and Cody Ricker, and Stephanie Campbell and Malachi Wilkerson; seven grandchildren: Sophia, Whitley, and Colton Ricker, Rowan Wilkerson, Lily Wilkerson, Ella Wilkerson and Noah Wilkerson; siblings: Jim Campbell, Pat Allen, Jan Campbell and Karen Zirkle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Danny L. and Nancy Shelton, Charles and Jackie Shelton, and Karen L. Fox and Ashley Layne; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Kermit and Mike Monk, Sam Gray, and Gabby and Vic; and his fur baby: Trixie.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Adrien and Lucy Campbell; two brothers: Charles Campbell and William Campbell, three sisters: Kathy Campbell, Charlotte Campbell and Lisa Pratt; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Heinon and Betty L. Shelton; and a sister-in-law: Patricia “Pat” Shelton.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. Those who wish travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home by 10:15 a.m.
At his request, there will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Cody Ricker, Wesley Norton, Mike Johnson, Frankie Britton, Ashley Layne and Gabby.
Doughty – Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.