Steve Kenneth Metcalf, 54, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home.
Steve’s hobbies were cooking, grilling, vacationing at the beach and loved to be outdoors with family and friends
Steve will be sadly missed and remembered as a kind hearted, special unique person. He enjoyed life by living by his own terms
Steve was employed at John Deere and also worked at American Greetings in the past.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Sharon Metcalf; two stepdaughters: Marissa Justis and Jamie, and Kendra Long; six step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; his father: Steve Harrison Metcalf; three sisters and a brother-in-law: Phyllis and David Peters, Cathy Metcalf and Shirley Keys; a brother and sister-in-law: Mark and Suzanne Metcalf; a special nephew: Alex Keys; special nieces: Anna Mae Metcalf and Eva Katherine Metcalf; his mother-in-law: Betty Webb; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Janet and David Shelton, and Jamie Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Geneva Mae Metcalf; and his grandparents: Jesse and Maude Fillers, and John and Lucy Metcalf.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Gethsemane United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Alex Keys, Randy Nichols, Donnie McCoy, Jaime Hughes, Daniel Painter and Mark Metcalf.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.