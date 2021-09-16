Steve M. Bowman, 49, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was employed with Old Dominion Freight Lines for 15 years.
He is survived by the mother of his children and special friend: Krista Bowman; a daughter: Brooke Bowman; a son: Cody Bowman; three grandchildren: Noah, Keaton and Elijah; his mom and dad: Norma Jean and Teddy Malone; his father: Mike Ramsey; a sister and brother-in-law: Betty “Sissy” and Jake Finkle; a brother: Doug Long; his mother-in-law: Suzy Harman; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Kyle Hartman; and a brother-in-law: Anthony Hartman.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Saturday and from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the the Rev. Tim Goss officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Hinkle, Jerry Inscore, Scott Rhea, Chris Saulsberry, Chris McGee, Ricky Wampler, Cody Bowman and Patrick Hinkle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Sharon Jennings, 20 Katherine Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.