Steve Michael Taylor (Died: March 23, 2021) Mar 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGPORT — Steve Michael Taylor, 66, of Greeneville, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Jeffrey A. Myers (Died: March 17, 2021) Huskies Face Tough Task In Grant Strong And Clay County Michael Scott Story (Died: March 12, 2021) Grand Jury Hands Up Nearly 50 Indictments JUDD: How Persistence Got Bulls Gap A Park Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.