Steven C. Harmon passed away Saturday at his home surrounded by his family.
Steve, also known as “Connector,” started his trucking career at the age of 13 with Dan Hamilton. He was of the four original drivers for Landair Transport in Greeneville. He was with Landair several years before becoming an owner/operator.
He had a love of horses and hot rod cars.
Steve was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and husband. He was a friend and father figure to many and known for doing things his way.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years: Carrie Ann Harmon; a daughter: Kristie Harmon Isaacs and her husband, Jeff; sons: Ricky Brown and his wife, Joy, Randy Brown, and Bradford Brown and his wife, Amber; one brother: Johnny Harmon; five sisters: Scarlett Devoti, Diane Whittenburg, Margaret Rodefer, Kylene Doud and Penny Barker; three special sister-in-law: Lori Harmon, Janice King and her husband, Nickey, and Mary Sue Brown and her husband, Kevin “K.B.”; his five year old grandson whom he raised from birth: Tytan Brown; Penny Gibson, who is thought of as a sister; godchildren: Jeremiah Banks, Julie Beach and Jasmine Harmon; special friends: Junior Banks, Thomas Ripley, Charles Stockley and Doug Babb; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Steve was preceded in death by his father: J.T. Harmon; his mother: Ethel Whittenburg and stepfather, Kyle Whittenburg; a daughter: Sherrie Harmon Williams; a brother: Lloyd “Shorty” Harmon; and special friend: J.D. Norton.
The family will receive friends from noon until 3 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Brown and the Rev. Ruey Davis officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Family and friends will travel in procession to the cemetery in antique cars.
Pallbearers will be Doug Babb, Ricky Brown, James Cassidy, Kevin “Cowboy” King, Nickey King, Johnnie Ricker, Thomas Ripley and Ronnie Turner.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.