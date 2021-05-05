GRAY — Steven Franklin Brooks went to meet our Lord Died: April 26. He was 58. He passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center, COVID19 Intensive Care Unit.
Steve was born Dec. 3, 1962, to Sandy and Earl Brooks. Steve attended high school at Daniel Boone High School in Washington County and played trumpet in the Daniel Boone Trailblazer Band. He received his associate degree from Northeast State Community College.
On Sept. 29, 2003, Steve took on the role of Assistant Manager of Contact Center Operations, with DIALAMERICA. This is where he would meet and then marry the love of his life... Sheila Sanders Brooks, on Oct. 27, 2019.
Steve had a very strong work ethic, and he used his platform at DialAmerica to be a true example of what to strive for in work and personal relationships. He made an impression by consistently putting his heart and soul into his job. He did the right thing and was always a very fair man.
Steve built his legacy making an extraordinary impact on the people around him. While making humble decisions to simply do the right thing, he made anyone that crossed his path better than when he found them.
Steve had a passion for history, and he could recite countless historical events, bringing them to life. Not only did he love to talk about history, he found a way to make history in the lives he touched along the way.
If you spent any time talking to Steve Brooks, you would quickly learn that God was the first priority in his life. Steve was a member Brown Springs Baptist Church, Mosheim, and he never missed a Sunday morning service. Preacher Long could even depend on him for a ride on occasion! Steve never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Steve was not quick to talk. Some would even say he was the master of the “pause.” He built his legacy on walking the walk. Steve lived a humble life of putting others before himself, and anytime family or friends needed him, they knew they could count on Steve. You could always count on Steve Brooks.
Steve was a thoughtful and loving son. He was an example of what a husband should be, and he was a stepfather that every son with a single mother should wish they had.
Steve was greeted in heaven by his loving mother: Sandy Brooks; his beloved grandfather: Lester Stevens; his maternal grandmother; and paternal grandparents.
Steve leaves behind his wife: Sheila; a stepson: Sander Jones; a loving sister: Angela Brooks; his father: Earl Brooks; his stepmother: Florence “Flo” Brooks; and a stepbrother: Joe Hardin.
Steve’s family would like to give a very heartfelt thanks to William Clever and Travis Walker of Appalachian Family Care. Words cannot express what a difference you both have made.
To the COVID19 staff of Johnson City Medical Center, you will always have a very special place in the family’s hearts. Jordan, thank you!
Steve’s love for his dogs had no limit, and they brought so much joy into his life. We are asking in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to Duckworth’s Animal Hospital in Greenville. He made this wish very clear!
Services for Steve will be Saturday. Receiving of friends will be from 1-3 p.m. at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 5913 Kingsport Hwy, Gray. A private funeral service will be at 3 p.m. in Snyder’s Chapel, however it will be online via Livestream. Graveside services will follow at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens Cemetery. This terrible virus took his life, so please follow social distancing guidelines, and MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
