Steven L. Cobble, 71, of Chuckey, died Sunday morning at Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness.
Steve was raised in the Hartman’s Chapel community of Mosheim and graduated from West Greene High School.
He was an employee of Greeneville Industries (Shipbuilders) and was proud to have contributed to construction of USS Greeneville.
His favorite activities included drag racing and crappie fishing.
Steve was a member of Rheatown United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughters: Amy Cobble Orrick of Morristown, Christina “Chrisse” Cobble of Jonesborough and Traci (Alan) Reedy of Morristown; his sister and brother-in-law: Adelia and Stanley Burkhart; his brother: James Cobble; his grandchildren: Zane Finkle and Case Orrick with whom he enjoyed a special relationship, and Clay, Savannah and Gracyn, all of Morristown; his nieces: Sheri (Tony) Freels of Sevierville, Crystal (Jeff) Cobble Price of Englewood, Cecilia Burkhart Milhorn of Piney Flats, Tonya (Arlen) Strange Roach of Rutledge, Sandra Self of Mosheim, Jamie Cobble of Johnson City, and Amanda Cobble of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; his nephews: Keith (Christina) Self of Mosheim, Chuck (Jacquelyn) Whitt of Knoxville, Kenny (Tonya) Self of Midway, and Cody Self of Mosheim; a special friend: Ann Roach and her family; and friends: Doug Babb and Bobby Underwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Ross Cobble and Mary Lou Hall Sise; his aunt, who raised him: Ruth E. Fincher; his sisters: Sheron Self, Glenda Strange, Frances Witt; and a half-brother: Don Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Roy Fowler officiating.