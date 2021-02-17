Steven L. Fisher, 58, of the Romeo community, passed away Monday at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Fisher was a member of Romeo United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Linda Fisher; six children: Johnny and Dawn Shelton, Debbie and Donnie Harr, Brenda Reneau Shamay and Bryant Hughes, Shanoka Fisher and Steven Shelton; grandchildren: Stephanie and Matthew Shelton, Jase Shelton, Katelin and Keven Knight, C.J. and Linda Hughes, Steven Shelton and Dillon Reneau; several great-grandchildren; a special great-grandson: Lane Lemons; his mother: Margaret Peters; brothers: Lynn Fisher, Chris Peters, Daniel Peters, Jeff Peters and Dwight Peters; four sisters: Michelle Pitts, Pat, Janice and Reannah Peters; aunts: Ruth Ann Rhineheart, Nancy Howar and, Bessie Reagon; an uncle: Lloyd Dean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, June and Fannie Fisher.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Doug Jennings officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.