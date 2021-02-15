Steven Lawrence Wilds, 60, of Midway, died Wednesday from this life and into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Steve was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, family member and friend to many.
Steve was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Marshall, North Carolina, where he grew up. Steve later moved to Greeneville.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Steve was a truck driver until his retirement.
Steve will be missed by numerous survivors including his mother: Virginia Coates; a stepdaughter: Jaclyn Kelley; brothers: Mark and Charla Wilds, Tim Wilds, and Randy and Kim Coates; sisters: Myrna and Darrell Rigsby, and Robin and Jason Frisbee; his loving aunts: Linda Reagan, Mary Fulton, Martha and Bobby Osborne, and Bertrice Butcher; his uncles: Landon and Marleen Wilds, Aubrey and Vivian Wilds, and D.C. Wilds; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his father: Faine Wilds; his grandmother: Helen Foster; a nephew: Deion; and many other loved ones.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Stephen Aiken and the Rev. Steve Honeycutt will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet by 1 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Randy Coates, Mark Wilds, Kenny Kimery, Darrell Rigsby, James Frisbee, Donnie Fulton, Chris Reagan, Jason Reagan and Jason Frisbee.
Condolences may be sent to the Wilds family at www.doughty-stevens.com.