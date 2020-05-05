Steven Michael Waits. 51. of Brown Avenue. passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of Greeneville First Free Will Baptist Church.
He was an employee of John Deere.
He is survived by his wife of 7 years: Melody Waits; two stepdaughters: Makayla Ricker and Jacqueline (Landon) Darnell; stepgrandchildren: Addison Norton and Brennan Darnell; his father and stepmother: George and Donna Waits; a brother: Jason Waits; a sister: Karen Johnson and Leslie Padgett; his mother-in-law and father- in-law: Joan and Kyle Harris; a brother-in- law: Jeff (Mandy Gilliam) Harris; a sister-in-law: Cristal Harris; a niece: Allison Harris; a nephew: Julius Gross; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Virginia Darnell Cook; and his grandparents: George Ruben Waits, Sr. and Marcleen Waits.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1–3 and 6–8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry McElroy officiating.
Interment will follow in Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Harris, Landon Darnell, James Daugherty, Tyler Morris, Kaleb Powell and Ryan Kinnaley.
