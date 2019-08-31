Steven Oral Self, 63, of Sioux Trail, Greeneville, went to the Lord Friday.
He was a loving husband, brother and friend.
He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Loral “Lollie” and Freddie Lamb; Wallace Worthington, who he looked upon as a brother; dear friends: Ed Knight and Penny Copa; a special cousin: Steve Isley; cousins: Bennie Lou and Tommie Lane; niece: Lisa and Dustin Machi; great-nephew: Lucas Machi; a nephew: Chris and Jennifer Lamb; and great-nieces: Abigail and Arya Lamb.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Dawn Self; and his parents: Cecil O. and Louise Self.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-3 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. John Pursley officiating.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
