Stevie Mitchell, 56, of Greeneville passed away Wednesday at his home.
He was employed as a machine operator at Sumeriko.
Stevie loved music and playing guitars.
His wife stated he was a loving husband.
Stevie is survived by his wife: Phyllis Mitchell; a stepdaughter: Ashley McCollum; brothers: James and Sammy Price, and David Mitchell; sisters: Rhonda (Dale) Hensley and Patty Tittle; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leroy and Norma Mitchell; and a brother: Billy Price.
There will be no services held at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.