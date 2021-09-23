Stoney Lyle Davis beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend ended his battle with COVID-19 late Friday evening. He was 72.
Stoney devoted his life to community service. He worked for years at the Johnson City Ambulance Authority before becoming a commercial truck driver. As a volunteer, he was a founding member of the Jonesborough Emergency Rescue Squad and a longtime member of the Jonesborough and Embreeville Volunteer Fire Departments.
Stoney was known for always being there to lend a hand to family, friends, and neighbors.
A son of the late Kenneth and Olive Davis, Stoney was born May 11, 1949, in Limestone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Hollis “Bud” Davis and Lyon Wayne Davis; and sisters: Vonetta Davis and Clienns Davis.
He is survived by sons: Toney Davis and his wife, Anna of Erwin, Kenneth Davis and his wife, Kelly of Great Falls, Virginia, and James Davis of Limestone; brothers: Mark Davis and his wife, Brenda, of Limestone, Stormy Davis and his wife, Judy, of Jonesborough; a sister: Cheryl Nelson of Limestone; grandchildren: Cassy Davis, Bill Davis and Klara Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
A small memorial service for family and friends will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Morningstar Independent Baptist Church. Josh Grizzle will officiate.
Stoney was a lifelong animal lover and his family requests that in lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Stoney’s memory donate to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter. wcjcanimalshelter.org or mail checks to Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.