Sue Ella Myers, 73, of the Glendale community, passed away early Friday morning at Signature HealthCARE Center at Greeneville, where she retired from after 29 years of loyal service.
Mrs. Myers was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9724 and Moose Lodge No. 692.
She attended Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years: Henard Myers; a son and daughter-in-law: Billy Joe and Carita Brown; a daughter and son-in-law: Tonya and Mike Ashby; a son and daughter-in-law: Matthew and Sarah Thompson; four special grandchildren: Alec Brown, Sadie Brown, Mark Thompson and Amada Ashby; one brother: Billy Johnson; and many beloved and cherished family members and friends too numerous to mention.
She was a daughter of the late Buck and Lottie Johnson and was preceded in death by one sister: Mary Steele; and three brothers: Jimmy, Lewis and Herbert Johnson.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 and 4–6 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Donald Swift and the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 2 p.m. Monday at Shiloh Cemetery for the committal service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Stanton, Scott “Bean” Harrison, Mark “Maverick” Stanton, Bob Ricker, Teddy Price and Donnie Foulks.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com.