Sue Emma Gosnell Griffey, 69, of Greeneville passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Sue attended Upper Paint Creek Church.
She is survived by a son: Bradley Griffey (Jamie); one sister: Helen Lynn Rice (Charles) two brothers: Ronnie (Deby) Gosnell and Orville (Betty) Gosnell; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Sue was preceded in death by her father: Johnny Gosnell; her mother: Carrie Mae Morgan; two brothers: Junior and Gene Gosnell; four sisters: Bernice Tweed, Vona Jane Cutshall, Carolyn Morgan and Barbara Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Upper Paint Creek Church at 1101 Viking Mountain Road.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Upper Paint Creek Church with the Rev. Ronnie Franklin and the Rev. Solie Griffey officiating.
Interment will follow in Upper Paint Creek Cemetery.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
