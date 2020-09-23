Sue Griffey (Died: Sept. 22, 2020) Sep 23, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sue Griffey, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Ginger Shaw Lister (Died: Sept. 20, 2020) CDC Order Halts Tenant Evictions Rest Of 2020 Woman Injured In Wreck Newborn Baby Found In Apartment With Meth Cheryl 'Chee' Shelton (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.