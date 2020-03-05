JONESBOROUGH — Sue Myers Hice, 85, of Greeneville passed away Monday at her home.
She was married to Robert Eugene Hice for 57 years.
Mrs. Hice attended Doak School before going on to Tusculum College and graduated in 1964. She earned an Master of Business Administration at East Tennesse State University in 1967.
She was a teacher at Greeneville High School and Walters State Community College.
She then opened the Ye Olde Tourist Trappe in downtown Greeneville. She gave painting and basket making classes to both adults and children.
Mrs. Hice was a long-standing member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a deacon and taught Sunday school.
Her parents are the late Arthur and Hazel Myers. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Robert Eugene Hice; three brothers: Jack, Teddy and Joeby Myers; and a nephew: Douglas Myers.
Mrs. Hice is survived by two sisters, Paula Harmon and Linda Miller. She has several nieces, Alisa Diprinzio, Stephanie Greer, Sue King and Nadia Freeman. She also has several nephews, Teddy, Jimmy, and Charlie Myers and other nephews are Jackie, Allen, and Joey Myers.
She loved each and every one of the children of her nieces and nephews. She so freely gave of her time.
The family expressed a heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and Home Health.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 6th between 10-11 a.m., and the memorial service will start at 11 a.m. Both visitation and the memorial service will be in the sanctuary of the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to the Hice family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.