Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.