Summer Sea Vereecke, 23, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday.
She is survived by her parents: Robert “Bob” and Julie Vereecke; one sister: Mandy Schrock; one brother: Micah Vereecke; her grandparents: Ed and Libby Vereecke; uncles: Joey and Kenny Hartman; and a special aunt and uncle: Pat and Ken Yearwood.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ken and Charlotte Hartman; two brothers: Kane Vereecke and Caleb Vereecke; and a daughter: Fiona Vereecke.
There will be no formal visitation.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery will the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
