Susan Amanda Gregg Dalton, of Headrick Lane, Afton passed away Wednesday at home.
She was a dental assistant for 42 years for Dr. Harrison and Dr. Rogers.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
She is survived by a son and his wife: Vance Woods and Darlene; a granddaughter: Katherine Grace Woods; a sister and brother-in-law: Sara Weese and Rick; a brother: Hank Gregg; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and several special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father: Henry Gregg; her mother: Wilda Neas Gregg; her husband: Jay Dalton; a brother: Jeff Gregg; her maternal grandparents: Trussie and Roy Neas; paternal grandparents: Miles and Amanda Gregg and an aunt: Kate Neas.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose HIll Chapel with the Rev. Mike Sauls officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.