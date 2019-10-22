Susan Arlene Swatzell Fillers, 61, of Mohawk, passed away Sunday morning at her home.
She was a retired bus driver from the Greene County School System. Ms. Fillers had worked in many capacities in the area however, her bus driving career was very important to her.
She was a member of Phillipi Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter: Risha Fillers and Roger Goode; a son: Christopher Fillers; five grandchildren: Xeana Phillips, Elizabeth Jennings, and Caden, Randen and Zaxden Fillers; one great-granddaughter, Pattyn Marie Phillips; a sister and brother-in-law: Sharon and Stan Schlegel and their daughter, Libby Schlegel; a special nephew: Bryan Nelson and his children, Holden Nelson, Makeelee and Bryjen Nelson; and a special friend: Lisa Goode.
Mrs. Fillers was preceded in death by her parents: Junior and Elizabeth Swatzell; one sister: Sandra Pleasant; and her best friend: Pamela Senff.
The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. John Buchanan officiating.