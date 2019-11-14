Susan Douthat Roberts, 65, of the Glenwood community, passed away Tuesday at her home following a lengthy illness.
She was a lifelong member of Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church where she was active as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Roberts was an employee of Greene Valley Developmental Center, retiring after 30 years of service.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years: Doug Roberts; one daughter and son-in-law: Amy Roberts Cobble and Kenny; and one grandson: Kenton Cobble, all of Greeneville; one brother and sister-in-law: Mike and Pam Douthat of Limestone; two brothers-in-law: Lynn Roberts and his wife, Belinda, and Lewis Roberts, all of Greeneville; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends: Tony and Betty Bird, Anthony and Sandra Carter, Cathy Self, Shiane and Koleston Knight of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nelle Brumley Douthat.
Susan will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated.
The family will receive friends from 3–7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christine Bohn officiating.
Interment will follow in Timber Ridge Cemetery.
The pallbearer will be Kenton Cobble, her grandson, whom she adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church, c/o Marilyn Brumley, treasurer, 5180 Warrensburg Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.