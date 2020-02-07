Susie J. Crum, 74, of the Camp Creek community, died Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She attended Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and dearly loved her church family.
Mrs. Crum was an employee of Valk Industries.
Survivors include her daughter: Robin and Barry Tullock; a son: Ronnie and Tara Crum; three grandchildren: Shelly and Zack Smith, Devin Wilcox and Jacob Tullock; a special great-granddaughter: Ella Stihl Smith; a sister: Naomi and Johnny Blake; a brother: Earlin and Ada Darnell; her stepfather: Doyle McMillan; several nieces and nephews; a special niece and her family: Joni and Clint Parker, Mason and Molly; and special friends: Jodi Ragsdale and Sue Fox.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Rex “Buck” Crum; and her parents: Eugene and Irene Darnell.
The Crum family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Lynn Neas and the Rev. Ken Smith will be officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Harris Memorial Church Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral home by 1 p.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will include Devin Wilcox, Jacob Tullock, Zack Smith, Mason Parker, Rick Crum and Jeff Darnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joni and Molly Parker.
The family expressed a thank you to the third Floor and ICU Staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Condolences may be sent to the Crum family at www.doughty-stevens.com.