Sylvanus Franklin, 77, of Afton, passed away Saturday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He was a son of the late Patterson and Avolean Franklin.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Timothy and Daun M. Franklin; one daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly and Zackery Neas; grandchildren: Edward Sylvanus Franklin, Kenya Dawn Franklin, Jessica Neas, Channing and Schuyler Roberts; and great-grandchildren: Dwayne Pursley, Drew Pursley, Jasmine Franklin, Jonathon Franklin, Bailey Roberts, Serenity Bolton, Austin Roberts and Jacquelline Roberts.
At his request, there will be no visitation or service.
He will be laid to rest at the Franklin Family Cemetery in Madison County, North Carolina.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.