Sylvia A. Bowers, 94, of Laughlin Healthcare Center, died after a brief illness, Tuesday.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jerry Bowers; her mother: Hannah Crum; a sister: Mayme Eldridge; and brother: Daniel Hall Sr., all of Greeneville.
Mrs. Bowers is survived by her daughter: Jerry Walton; a granddaughter: Kendra Walton; a great-granddaughter: Vonetta of Springfield, Illinois; a grandson: Kipton (Jennifer); and great-granddaughter: Jada of Michigan City, Indiana; one very special nephew: Lacy “Buster” Jackson of Greeneville; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church where she served in many leadership positions.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be during business hours on Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. C.C. Mills Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2227, Greeneville, Tennessee 37744-2227.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.