Sylvia Darlene Morgan Breining, 54, a resident of Sommerville, formerly of Greene County, passed from this life Dec. 29, 2020, at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.
She was born July 9,1966, in Greeneville.
Mrs. Breining was a daughter of the late Robert Harley and Ruth Barbee Morgan.
Sylvia was employed for 30 years by FedEx
She was married to William “Bill” Breining for 30 years.
Sylvia is survived by her husband; one daughter: Jessica Breining; and one son: William Alexander Breining, all of Somerville; one sister whom she considered like a mother:Jessie Waddle of Mosheim; one brother: Robert Morgan of Camp Creek; two sisters-in-law and their husbands:Susie and Scott Martin of Collierville, and Michelle and Scott Garner of Loganville, Georgia. She was also survived by special nieces and a nephew of Greene County who were more like siblings: Lynne Poe, Janice Miller, Terry Waddle and Jamie Weisberger; and many other relatives in Greene County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Nina Leatherwood; three brothers: Bobby, Lewis “Buddy” and C. Haskell Morgan; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Marilyn Breining.
Funeral services were conducted Jan. 2 in Peebles West Funeral Home Chapel in Somerville.
Interment was in Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery.