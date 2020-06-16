Sylvia E. “Mamaw” Doyle, 84, of Afton, passed away Sunday at her home.
The highlight of her week was making her appointment at Elite Beauty Shop.
Mrs. Doyle faithfully attended New Beginning Church.
She was very devoted to her children.
She will be missed by many special friends.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: the Rev. Mike and Barbara Young, and Bobby and Becky Young; two daughters and a son-in-law: Kathy and Jackie O’Dell, and Faye Fillers; grandchildren: Brian and Mitzi Shackleford, Mark Shackleford, Michelle Ferguson, Mark Brooks, Shannon and Lisa O’Dell, Alicia Nieder, James and Autumn Young, Beth Turner, Donika and Michael Firth, Doug Fillers, and Andrea and Bob Shelton; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Anna Draine Templin; and a sister: Lillian Prather.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Gilliam and the Rev. Jeff Gibson officiating.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Paul Ragan officiating.
Pallbearers will be Brian Shackleford, Mark Shackleford, Mark Brooks, James Young, Landon Schieri and Juan Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Adult Class at New Beginning Church, James Jones and Luther Malone.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.