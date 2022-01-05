Sylvia Kiser Taylor, 80, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She was the former manager of Greeneville City Pools and a house wife.
Sylvia is survived by one daughter: Amy Taylor Renner of Greeneville; one son: Jason “J.T.” Taylor of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Beth Catron, Alex Bryant, and Tyler Renner; a stepsister: Nancy Jane Shipe of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Patricia White, Martha Burrows, Teresa “T.J.” Jennings, Emily O’Dell, Teresa Collins and Anna Leigh White.
She was a daughter of the late Bruce Kiser and Fae Kiser Shipe. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband: Clark Taylor; a daughter: Sherri Taylor; and a sister: Julia Kiser Pendergrass.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Mary Jane Farmer, CLP officiating.
The graveside service will be Saturday at noon in Timber Ridge Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Justin Wilhoit, Charlie Wilhoit, Jon Collins, Charlie Johnson, Mark Smelcer and David White.
Honorary pallbearers will include Maddie Jennings, and Charlie and Kelsey Wilhoit.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.