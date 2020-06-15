Sylvia “Mamaw” Doyle (Died: June 14, 2020) Jun 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sylvia “Mamaw” Doyle, 84, of Afton, passed away Sunday afternoon at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Scottie Anthony Hill Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.