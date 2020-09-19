Sylvia Pauline Cutshall, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Sherry and Eddy Tweed, Kimberly and Christopher Darnell, and Vicky Moyers and Alan Moyer, all of Greene County; a son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Janet Cutshall, also of Greene County; two granddaughters: Dana Miller and Christy Kirkpatrick; four grandsons: Alan Moyers, Nakia Tweed, Parker Darnell and Reece Darnell; avgreat-granddaughter, Kenslee Miller; five great-grandsons: Justin Miller, Peyton Tweed, Breydon Tweed, Kannon Bratton and Caydence Tweed; a sister-in-law: Zelma Morrison; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Betty “Penny” Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James J. and Rosa Rice Chandler; a grandson: Michael Lee Cutshall; sisters: Rosa Lee Ramsey, Edith Turbyfill, Ruth Ricker, Ellen Hope and Mildred Dixson; and a brother: Harry Chandler.
She was supportive of the Rev. Ivan Cutshall Ministry, wherever it led them.
A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tommy Collins officiating.
Pallbearers will be Peyton Tweed, Breydon Tweed, Parker Darnell, Reece Darnell, Alan Moyers and Nakia Tweed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.