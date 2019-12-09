JONESBOROUGH — Sylvia Stonecypher, 90, passed away Saturday at John M. Reed Center.
Mrs. Stonecypher was born in Washington County and a daughter of the late Ray E. and Ilene Bolton Browning. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Norman Stonecypher; a brother, Kyle E. Browning; and a sister and brother-in-law: Bette and Thad Lamb.
She was a member of Limestone United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Stonecypher taught at Martha Washington School and Limestone School.
She enjoyed spending time with family, working on the farm and going to University of Tennessee Football games with friends.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Heather S. and Rick Hawkins; and grandchildren: Brendan T. Hawkins and Kaitlyn S. Hawkins.
The family expressed a special thank you to staff of John M. Reed Center and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful loving care.
Funeral services will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Donna Waddle officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Urbana Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Archer, Jeff Williams, Thomas Dotson, Randy Blevins, Joe Archer and Bo Shephard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Meals at Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Rd. Limestone, TN 37681; Sharing and Caring Ministry at Limestone Freewill Baptist Church, 3709 Old State Rt. 34, Limestone, TN 37681, or Urbana Cemetery Fund, 135 Keebler Lane, Limestone, TN 37681.
Condolences may be sent to the Stonecypher family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.