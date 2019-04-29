JONESBOROUGH – T. Claude Hensley, 85, of Jonesborough, went home to be with the Lord Saturday after a brief battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer F. Hensley and Cora Barlow Hensley, of Limestone; and a brother: J.R. Hensley and his wife, Dorothy Rader Gosnell, of Greeneville.
As a class of 1952 graduate of Washington College Academy, he religiously went to their yearly alumni banquets, except the last one held the same day he passed away. He attended East Tennessee State University, where he met his loving and devoted wife, Betty Jo.
He was a veteran in the U.S. Army. After receiving his basic infantry training at Ft. Benning, Kentucky, he was stationed to post-war South Korea. While there, he was a clerk with the 54th Engineering Company. He was honorably discharged at age 24 in 1958 and returned home to Limestone after serving two years.
Claude was a lifelong resident and local historian of Washington County.
He was saved as a young man in the Limestone United Methodist Church.
Claude worked in farming with his father and brother growing up in Limestone.
At age 25 in 1959, he took over as the operator of the old Jonesborough Shell Service Station. At age 32 in 1966, he started working at Eastman Chemical Company in the yarn plant and, a short time later, transferred to Tenite plastics division as a roll machine operator until retirement in 1994.
Now-deceased co-worker and artist Charlie Bell summed up Claude in a simple color caricature that read, “Now that I’m retired, I can spend more time doing some photo work of the old places and listen to the old timers in Jonesborough.”
In a time of social media, negativity and lack of moral fiber, Claude was the exact opposite, engaging others with good-witted humor and stories and exemplifying clean, honest living.
He will be truly missed by the many fine folks and families he came to know throughout his lifetime of work and travels throughout the beautiful Appalachian foothills of Washington, Greene and Sullivan counties.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Betty McAninch Hensley, of Jonesborough; a son: Alan K. Hensley, of Jonesborough; a daughter: Deborah Hensley Parker and her husband. Carroll “Tuffy” Parker and granddog, Gigi, of Jonesborough; grandsons: Greg L. Hensley and his wife, Rachel Miller Hensley, of Nashville, and Kyle A. Hensley and his fiancée, Shaina Jordan, of Holden Beach, North Carolina; double first cousins: Wilma Hensley Mongold and her husband, Bill F. Mongold, of Limestone, and Glen A. Hensley and his wife Charlotte Jones Hensley, of Kingsport; cousins: Vicki Hensley Sparks and her husband, Jeff Sparks, of Fall Branch, and Sharon Mongold Faircloth and her husband, Mike Faircloth, and their children, Tyler and Calah, of Hickory, North Carolina; and other special cousins and family.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Jonesborough. Pastor Jeremy Dykes will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Greg L. Hensley, Kyle A. Hensley, Carroll “Tuffy” Parker, Glen A. Hensley and Bill F. Mongold.
Eldridge E. Shelton will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Andy Delwadia, Dr. Devapiran Jaishankar, Johnson City Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Ballad Health Hospice facilities and staff for their excellent level of care and support during this difficult time and to Pastor Rip Noble at Hope Church and Mike Bruce at Hope Helps.
Special friends include brothers: Caroll and Roger Rhea, Sam and Linda Sutphin, Joe Joyner, Donny and Linda Foster, Carl and Carolyn Slagle, Sam and Ruth Ann Snapp, Martha Swift, Bill Barkley family, Shirley Palmer family, Luann and David Ratliff, Regina Black France and others too many to name.
Memorial donations may be made to the Washington College Academy Alumni Association, Attention: Carl Daniels – President, 116 Doak Lane, Washington College, TN 37681.
Condolences may be sent to the Hensley family at www.dillow-taylor.com and/or alankhensley@gmail.com.