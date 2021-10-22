Tabitha Renee Pitt, 35, of Greeneville, passed away at Greeneville Community Hospital East on Wednesday.
She is survived by 3 children: Devin Lyle Pitt, Skylar Lynn Nelson, and Haley Suanne Nelson; mother: Leslie Foshie; father: Jesse Belt; sisters: Tiffany Belt, Ashley Pickering, and Cynthia Belt; special niece: Caitlin Laws; grandfather: Jesse James Belt (Nancy).
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Nancy Foshie, Carolyn & Glen Foshie, Sue Ellen Lewis.
The memorial service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown with Preacher Perry Foshie officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.