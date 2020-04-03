NEW CASTLE, IN — On Monday, Tad Alan McBride, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away due to an apparent heart attack at age 60.
Tad was born Sept. 22, 1959, in Marlette, Michigan, to Dennis and Pauline McBride. He graduated from Tri Jr.-Sr. High School in 1977. He worked for his family’s commercial construction business, McBride Corporation, eventually becoming CEO. He also founded several companies, including Tad McBride Sauces, his line of artisan sauces.
On Nov. 4, 1979, he married Connie Chew; they recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. They raised two children, Aimee and Daniel.
For years, Tad served as a high-school Sunday school teacher and board member at South Memorial Drive Church of God. In 2006, they moved to North Carolina to operate Locust Springs Christian Retreat Center, but they returned to Indiana in 2018.
Tad was generous and hard-working; he offered his time and talents to friends, family and community members. Whether he was taking photos, cooking meals, digging ditches or fixing flats, Tad always helped those in need. He was kind, encouraging and loving towards everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his father: Dennis; a brother: Terry; and a daughter: Naomi.
He is survived by his wife: Connie; a daughter: Aimee (Jeff) Morgan; grandchildren: Dominic and Elena; a son: Daniel (Beth); grandchildren: Samuel and Jane; his mother: Pauline; a sister: Kim Blair; a brother: Arlen (Susan); and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ivan and Janet Chew.
A graveside service will be held privately, however the family will host a public memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the Tad McBride Memorial Fund has been established. Donations can be made by calling 765-521-2400 or mailing a check to Sproles Family Funeral Home c/o the Tad McBride Memorial Fund, 2400 S. Memorial Dr., New Castle, IN 47362, or via gofundme.com/tad-mcbride-memorial-fund. Donations will cover funeral costs and other expenses.
