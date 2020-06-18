Tamela Shea Denton, of Limestone, was granted her angel wings June 5 while her beloved husband, P-nut, Spindle, Sprocket and Mickey were by her side.
Tammy “Cashew” was a fun-loving kind soul who prized serving people, NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers.
She was born in Greeneville, but spent much of her childhood in Little Rock, Arkansas, before returning to her homeland.
She is survived by her husband: Tommy Denton of the home; her parents: Georgia and Ronald Smith of Maumelle, Arkansas; siblings and their spouses: James E. and Amanda Beamer, Cyndi Lu and Henry Daniels, and Kelly Smith; and nieces and a nephew: Martha Wall, and Debra and Jacob Beamer.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Beamer.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home, 125 Idletime Drive, Greeneville. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Tamela, will follow at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Tamela Shea Denton may be made to a cause she deeply believe in: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37743; or a local Humane Society.
