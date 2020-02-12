Tammie Raylene Moore, 52, of Chuckey passed away Monday at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
II Timothy: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith.
She is survived by two daughters: Tonya Moore and Kelly Moore of the home; her mother and caregiver: Elsie Johnson; two sisters and and brothers-in-law: Angie and Reggie Reaves, and Brandy and Eric Russell; one brother and sister-in-law: Frankie and Trisha McAbee; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends: Barbara Bible, James Bible, Waylon Clawson, and Bill and Mary Hunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years: Robert ‘Robbie’ Moore; her father: Raymond Keever; and her grandparents: Hilda and Robert Keever and Pink and Lillie White.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She had a love of animals and enjoyed volunteering at the Greeneville Greene County Humane Society.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses of Amedysis Hospice.
There will be no formal visitation.