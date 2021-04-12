MORRISTOWN — Tammy L. Samson, 55, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord Thursday while at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Sue Reedy.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years: Mike Samson; children: Tarrha (Andy) Speers, Michael A Samson Jr., Chalsie R. Samson and Jessie Grizzel; grandchildren: Lillyonna Grizzel and AnnaLeah Grizzel; four brothers and two sisters; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.