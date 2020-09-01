MORRISTOWN — Tammy Marie Kilmer Poynter, 58, of Mosheim, passed away peacefully Sunday at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 30, 1961, in San Diego, California, to the late Eddie Wayne and Barbara Wilhelm Kilmer.
Tammy relocated to Tennessee from Phoenix, Arizona, in 1996.
She was a member of Hughes Memorial Baptist Church in Hawkins County.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Elizabeth Marie Southerland; her parents: Eddie Wayne and Barbara Wilhelm Kilmer; and her grandparents: Roy E. and Laura Kilmer, and John and Alice Wilhelm.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years: Marcus Poynter; grandchildren: Brandon and Kaitlin Southerland of Jonesborough, and Patrick Maxey of Alabama; her dad: Fred Hunt; sisters: Laura (Mark) Waring, Denise Kilmer and Misty (Steve) Pinkerton; a brother: Fred (Jennifer) Hunt Jr.; and nieces and nephews, all of Arizona; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws from Kentucky.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral services will be Friday 3 p.m. in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home with Travis Porterfield and Jerry Manis officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
All those attending services are asked to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.