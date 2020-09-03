Tanh Chanseri, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife: Kongmoune Chanseri; three daughters and sons-in-law: Vida Hill and her husband, Josh, of Asheville, North Carolina, Nena King and her husband, Zach, of Bostic, North Carolina, and Phornsavanh Muro and her husband, Cruz, of Asheville; grandchildren: Kai and Mya Hill, Luka Muro and Liam King; two sisters of Atlanta, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the the arrangements.