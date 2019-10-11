MORRISTOWN — Tara Zue Brown, 35, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
She was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Ronnie Keith, and Minnis and Carrie Mae Hinkle; and aunts: Zue Bailey and Sherry Keith Castor.
She is survived by her two sons, who were the love of her life: Maddux Brown and Trapper Joe Brown; her mother: Belinda Hinkle; her father: Dale Hinkle; her grandmother: Martha Keith; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. in Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Stetzer-Bales Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Alder and the Rev. Roger Porter officiating.
Family and friends will meet Saturday at Philippi Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside/interment service.
Arrangements are provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.